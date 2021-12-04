My own salvation psalm

Jesus saved me this I know. For I still have the noose and step stool to prove it so. My pain he took away after a simple prayer. Only King Jesus could have done this miraculous repair. My ears can now hear and my eyes can now see. I now understand my life never belonged to me. So I give up my worldly way for it only led to death and dismay. I now seek diligently to do the Lords will. To be a shining light upon a hill. To boldly go and spread his word. I have faith in God my voice will be heard. I do this all through Gods grace and for his glory. This is my salvation story.

Thank you Father for all you done, thank you for your Son and his spirit that lives inside of me.