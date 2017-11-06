My son is 34 and has been battling depression, alcoholism, and mental problems for a few years now. He is homeless, jobless and without help. Everyone we tried to contact say he needs insurance, money and what ever else to be helped. I am still trying to find somewhere that will shelter him, has programs for him, cancel him and help find him a full time job. Please pray that I find him help before it’s to late and he is to far gone. Please Lord help me help him and please help him in his need of you.
