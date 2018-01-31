MY WOW Moment!! 3

I was in Wow!! I .couldn’t believe I found him, 1800 miles away from home and God lead me to the first house I stopped at. My son now today is 100 days clean off of herion and meth. He has a job. Went through rehab when he first got in town. And continues to go to cancelling today. God is blessing him! And I am so thankful for God’s love for me and my family! That’s my WOW MOMENT!! Thank You God for allowing my son to come home!! I continue to pray for him and his recovery every day.. and his future!