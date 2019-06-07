National Donut Day Freebies & Deals

You “donut” want to miss sweet savings Friday.

June 7 is National Doughnut Day – or National Donut Day in some circles – and shops across the country are marking the day with fried freebies and delectable deals.

Participation and offers can vary by location and unless otherwise noted these deals are only available June 7 while supplies last. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location.

Bite Squad: On-demand restaurant delivery apps Bite Squad and Waitr are offering free delivery Friday with promo code DONUTDAY on orders placed on the apps or online at www.waitrapp.com or www.bitesquad.com.

Coupons.com: The mobile app has a rebate offer at Target and Walmart on Friday. With the app, you can earn up to $3 cash back on doughnut purchases at Target, Walmart and other grocery chains like Kroger, Ralphs, Owen’s, City Market and more. Clip the coupon in the app, then scan the receipt after you check out and the money will be deposited into your PayPal account. Download the app at www.coupons.com.

Cumberland Farms: From 5 to 10 a.m. Friday, get a free doughnut with purchase of any dispensed beverage, which includes hot or iced coffee, fountain or frozen beverages. This deal is only valid at new concept or remodeled locations.

Duck Donuts: Get one free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar doughnut Friday, no purchase necessary. In-store only.

Duffy’s Sports Grill: On Friday, get a free order of Red Velvet mini doughnuts with purchase of two meals.

Dunkin’: Get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day Friday while supplies last.

Entenmann’s: The baked goods brand is accepting “donut flavor ideas” through June 14 at www.entenmanns.com/fanflavorchallenge for the chance to have their creation made during the 2019 holiday season, $5,000 and a year’s supply of donuts.

Giant Eagle: Get a dozen doughnuts for $3.99 Friday at any of the company’s 216 supermarkets with the Giant Eagle Advantage Card.

Graeter’s‏: Get a free donut with purchase of any size coffee Friday at all Graeter’s bakery locations.

Hardee’s: Get free Froot Loops Mini Donuts Friday through Sunday with any purchase and a printable coupon, Offers.com reports.

Honey Dew Donuts: Buy a medium beverage, get a free donut Friday.

Krispy Kreme: No purchase is necessary to get one free doughnut Friday and if Krispy Kreme gives away 1 million free doughnuts, the company says it will reward fans with a second free doughnut offer later in June. Learn more at www.krispykreme.com.

Kwik Trip: Members of Kwik Rewards can get a free Cake Donut, Dunker or Glazer Friday. Limit one per account. Learn more at www.kwiktrip.com/nationaldonutday.

LaMar’s Donuts: Get a free doughnut for stopping by Friday and if you buy a dozen doughnuts get a free cup of coffee.

Martin’s Super Markets: Pick up a free donut from the case while supplies last Friday. Limit one free donut per customer or get $1 off a dozen donuts.

Salvation Army: Staff and volunteers will celebrate National Donut Day by delivering donuts and hosting events across the country. For an event in your area, contact your local Salvation Army. Learn more at www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/national-donut-day.

Shipley Do-Nuts: From 5 a.m. to noon Friday, get a free “Glazed Do-Nut” with any purchase.

Stop & Shop: A dozen pre-packaged glazed doughnuts will be $3 at all locations.

Walmart: Get one free glazed doughnut at all Walmart stores Friday in the bakery section. Limit one per person, while supplies last. The retailer expects to give away 1.2 million doughnuts.

Winn-Dixie: Glazed doughnuts are on sale through Tuesday. Buy a dozen, get a dozen free.

