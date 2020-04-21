Navigating Angst In Isolation

We were not built for isolation, but rather deep, rooted relationships and community. Psychiatrist and author Dr. David Henderson joins Rebecca Carrell and Liz-Rod-on-the-Pod with practical and impactful tips on how to process the grief and anxiety and make the best of the quarantine.

Dr. David Henderson is a board-certified psychiatrist, author, and speaker. He is the founder and president of Four Stones Collaborative, a mental health consulting group in Dallas, Texas. He sees adolescent and adult clients with a wide range of psychiatric disorders including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, delusional disorders, and substance abuse. Prior to starting Four Stones, Dr. Henderson partnered with an organization called Southwest Clinical and Forensics, where he offered a number of services including psychiatric medication management, individual and family counseling, and expert witness testimony in family, civil, and criminal matters for the Dallas and surrounding county courts.

For five years, Dr. Henderson served as the Department Chair of Psychology and Counseling at Criswell College, rebuilding its Masters in Counseling Program and starting the undergraduate major in Psychology. He also helped to develop a fully online counseling curriculum for the school. In addition, Dr. Henderson has served as an adjunct professor of Psychology and Counseling at Dallas Theological Seminary. Currently a member of the board of directors for Drug Prevention Resources, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing youth substance abuse.

Dr. Henderson has presented nationally and internationally at conferences for the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law, The Christian Association for Psychological Studies, and the Christian Medical and Dental Association. He is the author of two books, Finding Purpose Beyond Our Pain: Uncover the Hidden Potential in Life’s Most Common Struggles and My Teenage Zombie: Resurrecting the Undead Adolescent in Your Home.

If you want to follow Dr. David Henderson and read more resources from him, you can visit his website here!

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

Also, make sure to subscribe, rate, and review the “Honest Conversations | HeartStrong Faith” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and all the other platforms!

You can also access the podcast and many other great resources by clicking here!