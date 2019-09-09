fbpx
Need A Job? Amazon Is Hosting A Hiring Event In Dallas!

Amazon will host a national career day Sept. 17 in six cities, including Dallas.

The company announced Monday that it will host the job fair to fill full-time jobs starting at $15 an hour. There are 30,000 full-time and part-time jobs available at Amazon.

“These are jobs with highly competitive compensation and full-benefits from day one, as well as training opportunities to gain new skills in high-demand fields such as robotics and machine learning,” said Amazon founder and chief executive officer Jeff Bezos in a written statement.

Texas has nine operating Amazon fulfillment centers throughout the state, including one in Coppell.

The approximately 1-million-square-foot fulfillment center in Coppell opened in February 2018. This building supports same-day shipping.

For more information on the career day, go to amazon.jobs/careerday.


