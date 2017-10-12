Needed: big prayers and a little help

I am struggling to make it day to day. My supervisor informed me that because I “asked for help”, my hours have been cut. At first, she just would not allow me to have full time hours. I had to pry this out of her. I went to the manager, but get the response that she is supervisor and can do what she wants.

I have gone to the local food pantries, but get food not compatible with diabetes.

I would really like a new job. I have a lot of medical experience in cardiology.

This has been placed in God’s hands. He has to handle this because I can’t. Please pray that I will get relief from these situations.