Never Too Late to Start, Just Ask Mighty Mo!

If you have said, “I’m too old for that!” then you need to meet “Mighty Mo” as she is known to her teammates as Maurine Kornfeld. And Mo is 97 years old and is a 16 world record holder in her age group for swimming. Before you say, well she must have done that when she was younger…yes you are right, she was younger, but she was 60 years old when she first started swimming!

She inspires us all to think what are not starting because we believe our age may be limiting us?

I’ve heard it said, “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.”

