Afternoons with Lauree

New Birth Trend: Post Birthing Glow Up! Mama You In?

By April 12, 2019 No Comments

You may love this new trend, or you may be totally repulsed by it all…🤷‍♀️

New Mama’s getting a glow up in their hospital bed after giving birth.

Listen, here’s the good news. You may be in the full hair and makeup camp (I’m not hating it at all) or you may be the unfiltered, broken and blessed camp -that it is what it is and that is beautiful!

If you are the mama you are in the drivers seat. Your call either way. And by the way…bravo you just gave birth to a tiny human!

#AfternoonswithLauree #GlowUp #KateMiddleton #bostpirthphotoop

FULL ARTICLE

