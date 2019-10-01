New Hope Christian Academy is a school of academic excellence, teaching our students to be independent learners, gaining knowledge within a biblically-based worldview. We consider excellence in education to be more than the process of merely gaining knowledge and developing the mind. We teach them how to live and how to work hard; how to maintain proper conduct in life’s circumstances; and how to accept each other, and themselves, for the unique beings which God created. Although academic excellence is a priority, the character development through spiritual guidance is considered just as significant.

From its inception in 2017, New Hope was focused on building a faculty, student body, and staff reflective of the richness of cultural identity. We seek to immerse our students in an atmosphere that prepares them for living in a multicultural America, all the while respecting each other for our differences. The teachers at New Hope get to know our students as individuals, learning what makes each one unique. We work to acknowledge and respect each student, as well as maintaining respect for each staff member. Our students have flexibility to learn in an environment that accommodates their learning styles, abilities, and interests, while respecting their individual perspectives as it relates to their background and culture. Our ultimate goal is to encourage our students to treat others with respect and dignity through compassion for others – as the example God gives us through His Word.

New Hope Christian Academy is fully accredited through Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) and Cognia.

