Please pray for myself & my 6 yr old grandson whom I’m raising that I can get the job God wants me to have working remotely from home, or close to home that makes more money, and with benefits. My daily commute has been 2 hours and 30 minutes daily. I need more time to spend with my family and grandson, some time to take care of myself. I don’t make enough to make ends meet but make to much for government assistance. My grandson has an expensive daily regimen. Praying for a godly mate…for years on end. We both need healing in our mind & body. Thank you. God Bless!
New JobJanuary 6, 2018
