What is your favorite day? Mine is Friday, but not just any Friday. I'm talking about the Friday before vacation. You cannot offend me on the Friday before vacation. You can give me extra work, you can speak sharply to me, and you can insult me, but you cannot bring me down. Why? Because better things are coming! The day may be long but rest, relaxation and restoration are right around the corner! Not to mention the rejoicing! Oh, how short-sighted we are when we give in to discouragement. The Psalms remind us that our life is but a breath and Jesus promised, "Behold, I am coming soon!" Why should we hang our heads in despair? If you are in Christ, every day is the Friday before vacation.