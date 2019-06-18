fbpx
Mid-Days with Doug

Newsboys – United: The Story Behind the Album

By June 18, 2019 No Comments

I recently had the tremendous opportunity to head to the home of Michael Tait of NEWSBOYS and talk with him, as well as his mate Peter Furler (who started Newsboys over 30 years ago) about their exciting new album “Newsboys United”. You’ll find out the very worst early memory Pete has from the ‘boys early days, hear Michael talk candidly about singleness, and hear why they are still so passionate about sharing hope through music after all these years.

Watch the full interview here!

PS – you can also hear this interview as the last track on the “Deluxe Edition” of the album!

