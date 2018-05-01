If you’re a longtime Newsboys fan, forget what you know. If you’re new to the group, you can’t imagine what’s in store…

Founded in 1985 in Mooloolaba, Queensland, Australia. They have released 16 studio albums, six of which have been certified gold. Currently, the band consists of lead vocalist Michael Tait formerly of DC Talk, keyboardist and bassist Jeff Frankenstein, guitarist Jody Davis, and drummer and percussionist Duncan Phillips.

Duncan Phillips | Drums, percussion, formerly keyboards

Jody Davis | Lead guitar, backing vocals

Jeff Frankenstein | Keyboards, synth bass, backing vocals

Michael Tait | Lead vocals