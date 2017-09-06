Night of Hope – Hurricane Harvey Benefit

KCBI is proud to announce a Night of Hope benefit concert in Grand Prairie, benefitting Hurricane Harvey victims. 100% of the money raised benefits Convoy of Hope! Join KCBI while also worshipping with some of the greatest Christian artists around! A Night of Hope is produced by Awakening Events.

Concert Information:

Where: Verizon Theater

1001 Performance Plance, Grand Prarie, TX 75050

Doors Open: 5:00 PM

Show Starts: 6:00pm

Ticket Information:

Tickets go on sale Thursday, 9/7 at 10am central.

Ticket prices will be $65, $45, and $25

Click here to purchase your tickets

Confirmed Artists: (In Order)

Mercyme (Texas)

Tobymac

Casting Crowns

For King & Country

Zach Williams

Natalie Grant

Danny Gokey

Phil Wickham

Josh Wilson (Texas)

CHONDA Pierce

Laura Story

Brandon Heath

Jason Roy of Building 429 (Texas)

Tauren Wells (Houston)

Moriah Peters

Chris August (Texas)

Jason Crabb

Wayne Watson (Houston)

Plumb

John Tibbs