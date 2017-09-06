Night of Hope – Hurricane Harvey Benefit

KCBI is proud to announce a Night of Hope benefit concert in Grand Prairie, benefitting Hurricane Harvey victims. 100% of the money raised benefits Convoy of Hope! Join KCBI while also worshipping with some of the greatest Christian artists around! A Night of Hope is produced by Awakening Events.
Concert Information:
Where: Verizon Theater
1001 Performance Plance, Grand Prarie, TX 75050
Doors Open: 5:00 PM
Show Starts: 6:00pm
Ticket Information:
Tickets go on sale Thursday, 9/7 at 10am central.
Ticket prices will be $65, $45, and $25
Click here to purchase your tickets
Confirmed Artists: (In Order)
Mercyme (Texas)
Tobymac
Casting Crowns
For King & Country
Zach Williams
Natalie Grant
Danny Gokey
Phil Wickham
Josh Wilson (Texas)
CHONDA Pierce
Laura Story
Brandon Heath
Jason Roy of Building 429 (Texas)
Tauren Wells (Houston)
Moriah Peters
Chris August (Texas)
Jason Crabb
Wayne Watson (Houston)
Plumb
John Tibbs