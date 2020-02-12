“Night To Shine”: A Video That Will Lift Your Spirits

Mid-Days with Doug

You’ve heard of the Tim Tebow Foundation’s “Night To Shine” event, right? It gives people over the age of 14 an opportunity to have an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love. Maybe you have a loved one who took part this year.

It has become more than a movement…it’s a big family. It’s now a worldwide effort to value every person’s life. And it IS making a huge difference in the lives of people.

Watch the official ‘Night to Shine’ 2020 Worldwide Highlight Video. My friends, this is what love in action looks like.

It’s beautiful…and worth sharing with someone who would appreciate some beauty in their life today!

