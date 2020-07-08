Nitpicking People Can Be Deadly

A popular saying says, “sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me”, but in reality, that simply isn’t true. Being in a long-term relationship or friendship is hard enough as it is but did you know that constant criticism or ‘nitpicking’ can be deadly? According to a recent study, it found that pointing out your other half’s faults could send them to an early grave, a study suggests. It found older people who reported higher levels of criticism in their partnerships were significantly more likely to die within the following five years.

In fact, those who were criticized the most were more than twice as likely to be dead when researchers followed up with them half a decade later than those who were criticized the least.

The effect was the same for men and women alike, and independent of factors such as whether a person had other close family or friends. Lead author Professor Jamila Bookwala said frequent criticism can put damaging stress on the body.

If you’d like to read the full article we referenced on the Morning Show, you can click here!