No Matter Who Sits In The Oval Office After Tonight, God Sits On The Throne

No matter who wins this election tonight and takes the seat in the oval office as president, our role stays the same: Continue to be the body of believers. As it says in 1 Peter 2:17 that we would “Honor everyone. Love the brotherhood. Fear God. Honor the king.” That is our prayer, that is our hope. By God’s grace, that KCBI would continue to be a radio ministry that serves this community well through encouraging music and words of hope that points back to the love that we find in Christ Jesus. Thank you for being apart of this ministry.