No More Holding Back: Discover The Joy & Freedom Of Being All-In For Jesus

You have a dream in your heart, but something is holding you back. You feel called to lead, but have yet to stand up. Why? Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez sit down with author Kat Armstrong to discuss the barriers keeping women from walking and thriving in the thing that Jesus has called them to do. Where the Church and the world have mixed messages on a woman’s role, Kat has another message: “No More Holding Back!”

In a day when our church culture has limited the terms of Jesus’ command to the perceived strengths of each gender, a woman trying to love the Lord beyond her heart and soul, with her strength and mind, can be thought of as crossing some line or unspoken boundary. But that is not what Scripture says.

In “No More Holding Back“, Kat Armstrong offers her thoughts on this important subject in an effort to help women find their answers to the question, “What am I doing here?” Perhaps more clearly, “Why am I allowing limitations on my pursuit of Jesus’ calling?”—not just as single, career-driven women or as wives and moms but as Christ followers focused on living their lives to love and serve God as their first and highest calling.

If you’d like to keep up with what Kat is up to and get her book, “No More Holding Back”, click here! Make sure to also follow her on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram!

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

Also, make sure to subscribe, rate, and review the “Honest Conversations | HeartStrong Faith” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and all the other platforms!

You can also access the podcast and many other great resources by clicking here!