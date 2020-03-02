No More Playing It Nice

In a powerful episode of the Honest Conversations podcast, author and speaker Sharon Hodde Miller sits down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz-Rod-on-the-Pod (Rodriguez) to talk about the problem of “niceness” and why the Church needs to reconsider how they interact with the world.

Sharon Hodde Miller and her husband, Ike, lead at Bright City Church in Durham, NC. Their church launched in September 2018, and it has been a wild, fun, and stretching adventure.

Ike and Sharon are the parents to three awesome kids who fill their house with noise and joy: Isaac (6), Coen (4), and Sadie (1).

In addition to leading Bright City, Sharon also writes and travels around the country speaking. She completed her Ph.D. at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School on the topic of women and calling, and she is SERIOUSLY passionate about cultivating the gifts of women. She also has been a regular contributing author to Propel, She Reads Truth, and Christianity Today, and her writing has been featured in Relevant, (in)courage, Gifted for Leadership, and The Gospel Project blog.

If you’re interested in getting Sharon Hodde Miller’s new book, Nice: Why We Love To Be Like And How God Calls Us To More, you can buy it here! Here is the book description:

“God never called us to be nice. What happens when we replace courage with compromise?

What happens when we replace honesty with likability?

What happens when we replace conviction with clichés?

What happens when we replace discipleship to Christ with a devotion to nice? We live in a culture that prizes niceness as one of its highest virtues. Niceness keeps the peace, wins friends, gains influence, and serves our reputations well, but it also takes the teeth out of our witness and the power out of our faith. When we choose to be nice instead of faithful, we bear fruits that are bland, bitter, empty, and rotten to the core. In this life-changing book, Sharon Hodde Miller explores the seemingly innocent idol that has crept into our faith and quietly corrupted it, producing the bad fruits of cowardice, inauthenticity, shallowness, and more. Then she challenges readers to cultivate a better tree, providing practical steps to reclaim our credibility as followers of Christ, and bear better, richer, more life-giving fruits.”

If you want to follow Sharon Hodde Miller on social media, you can on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram! You can also visit her website here!

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

Also, make sure to subscribe, rate, and review the “Honest Conversations | HeartStrong Faith” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and all the other platforms!

You can also access the podcast and many other great resources by clicking here!