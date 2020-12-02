No Offense, But I Think I Have The Best Neighbors!

What’s something we all have in common? Neighbors. You have good ones, bad ones, maybe ones you don’t know at all. But would you go as far as saying you have the BEST neighbors? I would!

We are 4 months into living in our new house and I truly believe our next-door neighbors are the best neighbors ever. They have been so incredibly welcoming to both Brian and me, but their most recent act of generosity won my heart (and my stomach!)

I was sharing with my neighbor that I would be hosting Thanksgiving at our house for the very first time, which included my in-laws, so this was a big deal! The next day I got home and my husband told me that our neighbors had brought over something. It was this little box of delicious butter biscuit cookies with a note on the side that read as follows:

“Happy Thanksgiving! For the moment this weekend when you need to be alone in a closet and eat secret cookies.”

Isn’t that the sweetest? It not only filled my heart with joy knowing that I live in a community that cares for one another, but it inspired me to be that neighbor for someone else.