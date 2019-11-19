No Shame In The Game

Those who have struggled with shame to one degree or another know the truth: shame is insidious, permeating our relationships and inhibiting our ability to connect with God and others. But Scripture tells us that Jesus has already born our sin and our shame, freeing us to live victoriously in Christ. So why do we still struggle? Ashley Greene joins Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to discuss how we can finally break shame’s slippery tentacles.

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

Also, make sure to subscribe, rate, and review the “Honest Conversations | HeartStrong Faith” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and all the other platforms!

You can also access the podcast and many other great resources by clicking here!