Attainable. Inclusive. Exceptional.
2800 Custer Parkway
Richardson, Texas 75080
972-234-6322
www.NDAacademy.org
North Dallas Adventist Academy (NDAA) offers the best of a family-like, private Christian school without the stuffy price tag. At NDAA, we ensure that excellent academics and extracurricular enrichment are within reach.
The Hallmarks of NDAA
Celebrating 35 years of Christian education in North Texas, North Dallas Adventist Academy is part of the 2nd largest parochial educational system in the world. Leveraging on this global experience, our local organization strives to challenge and inspire our students to grow mentally, spiritually, and physically.
- Attainable price point
- Bible-based curriculum
- Inclusive enrollment – welcoming, open enrollment program
- Active athletics program – recognizing both girls and boys 2020 Varsity State Champion basketball teams. Other sports include volleyball, soccer, cross country, and tennis.
- Comprehensive music program offered to students from Pre-K to 12th grade with opportunities for extracurricular groups
- International Program benefits local students and those from outside the U.S.
- 25% of students awarded a level of tuition assistance
KINDER (4-year to 5-year-old)
- Bible-based curriculum
- Balance = Learn + Play + Grow
- Individualized Literacy Approach
- Certified and Endorsed Teachers
- Safe, Nurturing Environments
LOWER SCHOOL (1st – 5th Grades)
- Bible-based Curriculum with Emphasis on Christian Values
- Strong Focus on Language Arts
- Most Students Read 3 Grade Levels Above National Norms
- Learning Environment Enriched with Daily Worship, Singing, and Physical Education
- Hands-On Activities and Field Trips
- After School Clubs: Robotics, Math, Science, Spelling, Music
MIDDLE SCHOOL (6th – 8th Grades)
- Bible-based Curriculum with Emphasis on Christian Character
- Enriched STEM Program
- Departmentalized Teaching and High School Credit Opportunities
- Higher Academic Performance Directly Correlates to Years of Attendance
- Extra-curricular Opportunities include: Robotics, Orchestra, Honor Society, Drama and Sports (volleyball, soccer, basketball)
UPPER SCHOOL (9th – 12th Grades)
- Bible-based Curriculum with Emphasis on Christian Leadership
- STEM and Robotics Programs
- University Dual Credit Courses and Advanced Placement (AP) courses
- Full college-preparatory curriculum: Multidisciplinary, STEM and Science endorsements
- More than 93% of our Upper School graduates have enrolled in higher education
- Graduating class of 2019 awarded more than $4million in scholarships