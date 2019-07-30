Attainable. Inclusive. Exceptional.

2800 Custer Parkway

Richardson, Texas 75080

972-234-6322

www.NDAacademy.org

North Dallas Adventist Academy (NDAA) offers the best of a family-like, private Christian school without the stuffy price tag. At NDAA, we ensure that excellent academics and extracurricular enrichment are within reach.

The Hallmarks of NDAA

Celebrating 35 years of Christian education in North Texas, North Dallas Adventist Academy is part of the 2nd largest parochial educational system in the world. Leveraging on this global experience, our local organization strives to challenge and inspire our students to grow mentally, spiritually, and physically.

Attainable price point

Bible-based curriculum

Inclusive enrollment – welcoming, open enrollment program

Active athletics program – recognizing both girls and boys 2020 Varsity State Champion basketball teams. Other sports include volleyball, soccer, cross country, and tennis.

Comprehensive music program offered to students from Pre-K to 12 th grade with opportunities for extracurricular groups

grade with opportunities for extracurricular groups International Program benefits local students and those from outside the U.S.

25% of students awarded a level of tuition assistance

KINDER (4-year to 5-year-old)

Bible-based curriculum

Balance = Learn + Play + Grow

Individualized Literacy Approach

Certified and Endorsed Teachers

Safe, Nurturing Environments

LOWER SCHOOL (1st – 5th Grades)

Bible-based Curriculum with Emphasis on Christian Values

Strong Focus on Language Arts

Most Students Read 3 Grade Levels Above National Norms

Learning Environment Enriched with Daily Worship, Singing, and Physical Education

Hands-On Activities and Field Trips

After School Clubs: Robotics, Math, Science, Spelling, Music

MIDDLE SCHOOL (6th – 8th Grades)

Bible-based Curriculum with Emphasis on Christian Character

Enriched STEM Program

Departmentalized Teaching and High School Credit Opportunities

Higher Academic Performance Directly Correlates to Years of Attendance

Extra-curricular Opportunities include: Robotics, Orchestra, Honor Society, Drama and Sports (volleyball, soccer, basketball)

UPPER SCHOOL (9th – 12th Grades)