If you know someone who is making a difference maker in North Texas, please let us know! Today, Anika Cooper is a DIFFERENCE MAKER. She has taken in women who are battling addiction and been able to be there so they can heal. She has multiple Simply Grace houses all over North Texas and it’s growing since starting 4 years ago.
Anika Cooper’s story
North Texas woman is our KCBI Difference Maker!June 1, 2017
If you know someone who is making a difference maker in North Texas, please let us know! Today, Anika Cooper is a DIFFERENCE MAKER. She has taken in women who are battling addiction and been able to be there so they can heal. She has multiple Simply Grace houses all over North Texas and it’s growing since starting 4 years ago.
Share.