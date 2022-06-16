Not All That Glitters Is Gold

Oh fellow believer, if life seems unfair right now, I hope this will help.

Before working in Christian radio I had my so-called dream job in Los Angeles where I worked with an actress comedian on a show heard nationwide. I was also supposed to be her co-host on her upcoming television show, and I was making the most money in my life! On the outside, life looked perfect, but I was miserable! She didn’t believe in Jesus and her husband would always mock my faith. The saying, “all that glitters is not gold” applied here. So I asked God to take it away if He didn’t want me there, and believe or not, they fired me the very next day. I walked to my car and I started to cry, but I stopped immediately when I remembered my prayer and knew that God would take care of us. Now I’ll be honest, we struggled for a few years living from paycheck to paycheck, but our needs were always met and the Lord eventually led me to my real dream job, as your afternoon host on 90.9 KCBI!

So if life is tough for you at the moment, please remember to keep the faith, God’s got you, and better days are coming.

-Sonny