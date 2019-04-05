Not giving is like not saying “Thank you” for a gift.

I never cease to be amazed at the times that just the right song or sermon I need to hear, is on when I turn on the radio.

There was a time I had been going through a lot of fear and it seemed like very time I turned on the radio there were songs about fear, encouraging me to NOT be afraid.

They were such a blessing and encouragement to me, and I KNOW that God planned this long before my birth, and used KCBI to help me.

One specific time, I got in the car, and as soon as I started the car, the song, “Oh My Soul” was on, but specifically the phrase ” There’s a place where fear has to face the God you know.” I thought to myself, Your are letting these songs lift your spirit ever time you hear them, but when are you going to bring this fear to God?!!!

That moment changed my perspective and literally changed my life and how I act when something begins to cause me stress or fear.

That is why I MUST give. For me, NOT giving is like not saying thank you for a wonderful gift.