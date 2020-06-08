Not Only Does God Love You, He Longs For You

Some call it the saddest book in the Bible, the book of Job. I’m not going to lie, it’s a tough book written in poetic form and it’s quite possibly the oldest book of the Old Testament.

Nestled in the middle of Chapter 14, there is this beautiful, shining, golden nugget that I saw yesterday morning and I just had to sit and chew on it. I had to do this because it was so comforting because Job goes through the worst trial anyone could ever go through. He literally loses everything through no fault of his own.

Then, his dearest friends cut cheap judgment on him which only makes matters worse. In the middle of Chapter 14, this is what Job says when speaking to God:

“You will call and I will answer you; you will long for the creature your hands have made. Surely then you will count my steps but not keep track of my sin. My offenses will be sealed up in a bag; you will cover over my sin.” – Job 14:15-17

God not only loves you but He longs for you. Think about what it feels like to long for something that prompts a physical response: a tightening of the chest, a twisting of the stomach, your heartbeat increases. God longs for you! He not only counts your steps, but He also counts the very hairs on your head and if you are in Christ, He does NOT keep track of your sin.

So I don’t know where you’re at emotionally whether you are just feeling dry like God doesn’t see you, or that God doesn’t hear you. If you feel like you’ve just sinned too much and strayed too far, I want to remind you that God not only loves you, He longs for you!