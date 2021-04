Three weeks ago I was fired. As someone soon to be 60, I questioned God’s timing. Later that day I checked my voice mail I found a message from Rebecca of the morning show sharing she prayed for me. God is providing and I re-listen to her reminder as I continue applying for employment. My auto deposit for KCBI reminds me that somebody, somewhere is praying for me and that God is faithful. Interviewing in faith. Thanks Rebecca and Burns!