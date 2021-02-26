One 10-Year-Old Has Just Become Every Dog’s Best Friend!

You may have heard of these community drop-off libraries where people can pick up or leave a book, but what about a similar concept for dogs?

That’s the idea that 10-year-old Jerimiah Carter had as he began thinking of ways he could help his 4-legged friends in his home of Saskatchewan, Canada. But instead of books or household items, Jerimiah decided to make a stick library with the help of his dad, David. So as dad built the library, Jerimiah collected the sticks so now everyone in his community can head to the brand new stick library and play fetch with their dogs!

I’m telling you, acts of kindness can come in all shapes and sizes. This one just happens to be in the shape of stick!