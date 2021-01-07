One Nation: Indivisible

As a kid in elementary school, we would recite the Pledge of Allegiance every morning. My favorite words were, “One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Indivisible. That’s a strong word with Kingdom implications. In fact, it’s a Kingdom principle that comes from the mouth of our King:

“My prayer is not for them alone. I pray also for those who will believe in me through their message, that all of them may be one, Father, just as you are in me and I am in you. May they also be in us so that the world may believe that you have sent me. I have given them the glory that you gave me, that they may be one as we are one— I in them and you in me—so that they may be brought to complete unity.” – John 17:20-23

Jesus prayed for you and for me, that we would have complete unity in Him. What is impossible for man is possible with God. Today is a good day to remember that you and I are Kingdom citizens who serve a King. What a relief! What a joy to know that our King sits on the throne in a throne room that cannot be stormed. His power is absolute and will not be usurped. Today I am choosing to fix my eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of my faith and yours, who has promised to come again in glory to judge the living and the dead, whose Kingdom will have no end.