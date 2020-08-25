One Positive Of Having To Be Socially Distanced

Believe it or not, there are actually some upsides to having to be socially distanced! Maybe you’re missing friends right now and would give anything to have some company over. But let me remind you of one scenario.

Remember when people would just pop by your house on super short notice and that immediate feeling of panic would set in knowing the house wasn’t guest-ready? Yeah, me too. That’s when you implemented the “throw all the clothes and toys in the bedroom and lock the door” technique and leave yourself just enough time to wipe the sweat of your brow and act like you we’re prepared all along. Today, let’s celebrate the small things.