One step at a time! That’s all you have to do to do life.

I’m sure this has happened to you where you hear a message through your quiet time or at church or in a convo with a friend and then soon after that you hear the same message again from something else. It’s as if God is speaking to you making sure you get it this next time around. This happened to me this past weekend. My first message was through my Christine Caine devotional:

Do you want to know two of the greatest keys to building a strong marriage, great family, great friendships, healthy body, prosperous business and fruitful ministry?

Consistency and commitment!

“For precept must be upon precept, precept upon precept, line upon line, line upon line, here a little, there a little” (Isaiah 28:10 NKJV).

You only have to put one foot in front of the other and take one step at a time.

Today, whatever your destination, start slowly and build gradually. Take one step at a time and allow the Lord to work in your life along the way. You will be glad you did!

Then at Fellowship Church yesterday Dr. Robi spoke and here were a few of his words of wisdom:

It takes perseverance…perseverance is what you do even if things aren’t exciting. One step at at time, that is how we conquer the giants. Keep taking a step…one right in front of another.

THEN I shared this with one of my good friends and he said his grandfather was the best man he’s ever known and his favorite quote was “Just do the next right thing”

One step at a time…that’s all you need to know. You can do it!