One Week Near Warsaw | A 90.9 KCBI FM Original

I love my job.

Due to the generosity of 90.9 KCBI FM listeners, we were able to send $40,000 to Texas Baptist Men to further its ministry to Ukrainian refugees fleeing to the Polish border and I had the chance to witness it first hand!

You may have heard their voices on KCBI but now you get to see them tell their stories. What an honor it was to be apart of this. And a big thank you to our Digital Content Director, Emily Haring, for helping bring their stories to life! I would love for you see what the Lord is doing in Poland and share it with friends!

– Sonny