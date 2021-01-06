Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

One Word Can Change Your Perspective Of Your Children And Of God

This one change in your vocabulary could transform your perspective with your kids and with God. Really.

It comes from a post on social media by author Chad Bird. For those of you who have children, you pray for your children feverishly and Chad has 2 adult-aged children. He says this: “As I pray for my son and daughter, one little change makes a difference in my outlook. I switch from speak to God about “MY son” and “MY daughter” and instead call them “OUR son” and “OUR daughter,” for God is their Father, too… When I take my concerns, fears, and anxieties about my children to the Lord, that slight change from “my” to “our” makes all the difference. It reminds me that, no matter how much I love them, they have a Father who loves them even more.”

Seriously. One word can make all the difference.

