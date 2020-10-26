Online Shopping Tricks To Save Big This Holiday Season

As we get closer to Thanksgiving and Christmas, we’ll most likely be shopping for gifts for the holidays. Why not save a bunch of money while you’re at it? These tips will not only save you time in the process, but will also save you big when it comes to your budget.

1. Clear Your Browsing History & Cookies Or Go Private

When searching for coupon codes, or just online shopping generally, always remember to clear your browsing history and cookies, or use an in-private browser window. If a website can see you have already been looking at certain products (flights in particular), prices are likely to be increased.

2. Search The Product Name To Get A Better Deal

It may sound simple, but merely putting a product’s name into an internet search engine can save you hundreds. Why just settle for one product price when there is likely to be a huge amount of competition online?

3. Find The Cheapest Prices On Price Comparison Sites

Price comparison sites, such as PriceGrabber or Froogle, are a great way of saving money, as they will analyze your searches across a number of difference retailers to find the best prices available.

4. Shop Online From Wednesday Through Friday

Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays are the most popular days for retailers to offer sales and discount codes, so try to do your browsing then. Avoid weekends though as you’ll find that’s when most people tend to do their shopping and so prices are most likely to be hiked.

5. Add Items To Your Shopping Cart & Then Leave

One savvy trick you could try when shopping online is to ditch your basket. This involves signing in to a website, adding items to your basket, but then leaving the site without making a purchase. Often retailers, keen for a sale, will send you an email offering you money off to come back and complete the transaction.

