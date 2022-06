I just heard Sonny Delfate make a statement on the radio. I must have heard him say this before, because it really resounded with me. And I stole it previously, without remembering where I heard it. “What if you woke up today with only the things you thanked God for yesterday?” I love that statement so much, that I typed and laminated the statement and gave to each of my employees this year with their Christmas Gift as a bookmark.