Our Desperate Need To Belong

Our need to “belong” drives much of what we do–our decisions, how we present ourselves to the world, and the things we chase. In a culture that values individualism, independence, and autonomy over all else, how do we break down the walls that isolate us? Nika Spaulding, Resident Theologian at St. Jude Church of Oak Cliff joins Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rod-on-the-Pod to talk about the beauty of belonging in a fractured, fragmented world.

Armed with the knowledge of God’s love for her, Nika Spaulding went to Dallas Theological Seminary and earned a Master’s of Theology to better equip herself to share this love with others. After seminary, she worked as a Women’s Minister teaching Bible Studies and theology as well as writing curriculum. During her time at her last post, God opened her eyes to the need to have greater diversity in church leadership.

This growing desire eventually drew her to SJOC (St. Jude Oak Cliff), where their desire is to live out the value of “visibility communicates value” and where they desire to see every person—regardless of ethnicity, gender, socioeconomic status, etc.—deployed in using their gifts and leading the church.

If you’d like to follow Nika on Twitter, you can @NikaAdidas.

Also, you can listen to her podcast, “God on Tap” on Apple Podcasts or Google Play! God on Tap is your daily devotional on wheels. Combining the Bible, humor, and exegetical teaching, this podcast will help you take a deeper dive into the word while on the go.

