Our Mistakes Can’t Derail God’s Plan

As much as we want to deny it, sometimes we make some pretty stupid mistakes. But the good news is neither us nor our mistakes can derail the plans that God has for us.

Let us say it again: Nothing we ever do is beyond the capacity for God to use. You see this in scripture, “We know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” -Romans 8:28

So when we mess up, God tells us that believe it or not, he can fit that into his plan and use it for good. That doesn’t mean our mistakes are inherently good, but they’re not irredeemable.

When you place your faith in God and choose to love him, God will take your mess and fit it in as a part of his masterpiece.