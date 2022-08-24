You may have heard it said that: “No weapon formed against you shall prosper.”

That’s actually from Isaiah 54:17 when it says:

“No weapon forged against you will prevail, and you will refute every tongue that accuses you. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and this is their vindication from me,” declares the LORD.” – Isaiah 54:17

But a friend of mine turned it around recently and said, “make sure you are not the weapon formed against yourself” because sometimes we can be our own worst enemy with all our negative self talk and bad decisions. Sometimes we develop a negative self-image because we are the ones who have to live with our own flaws and failures. But our Heavenly Father doesn’t want us to treat ourselves badly or give up — He wants us to see ourselves the way that He sees us.

We aren’t perfect. We sometimes feel scared, embarrassed, or unsure. In fact, with everything going on in life, it can sometimes seem impossible to just get along with ourselves. But through Jesus Christ and the help of the Holy Spirit, we can find strength and hope, find strength to conquer our weaknesses, and become more like Him each and every day.