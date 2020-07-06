Our Primary Job As Christians

The book has earned the reputation of being a masterpiece. It has also been described as an intricate New Testament book. Scholars believe it was written for Jewish Christians who lived in Jerusalem. Its purpose was to exhort Christians to persevere in the face of persecution.

“fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer, and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before Him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.” – Hebrews 12:2

Our primary job isn’t to find out how to make God happy, it’s to fix our eyes on Jesus. The Westminster Shorter Catechism puts it this way:

“What is the chief end of man? Man’s chief end is to glorify God and to enjoy him forever.”

That word “pioneer” (ἀρχηγὸν ) has been so hard to translate because it can mean author, trailblazer, one who cuts a way through the wilderness, hero, prince, king, or founder like the builder of a city. I think the writer of Hebrews used that word because Jesus encompasses ALL of that!

Sadly, we often gaze at our problems and only glance at God when that should actually be reversed. Life works WAY better that way! Are we focusing on the problems and obstacles before us or are we focused on the God above all of that?

Are we giving too much time and energy to uncertainty and the unpredictable world around us? Of course, we’re human so naturally, our battle with the flesh will never go away in this life, but we can always trust that as fear creeps in, our daily decision to trust in God will sustain and give us the strength we need to endure what’s ahead.

He authored our faith and continues to perfect it.

Keep your eyes on Jesus and never let your focus depart from Him. It’s not a one-time decision, it’s a daily intentional mindset that takes strength, bravery, and faith. But it’s WAY worth it!