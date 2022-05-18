See the full article from imom.com here
Sometimes we try to speak life when we have friends who are hurting but despite our best intentions, we can actually end up doing more harm than good with our words. Our words matter. I came across this post about how better be there for those who are hurting:
- If your friend tells you her dad’s cancer has metastasized, don’t say, “I’m sure he’ll beat it.” Be sincere, say, “I’m really sorry. I know that’s not the news you were hoping for. I’m here for you.”
- When your family pet dies, instead of telling your kids, “Be glad we had her for as long as we did,” say, “This is really hard. I’m grateful that we have each other. How are you feeling?”
- When your husband gets passed over for a promotion, swap “everything happens for a reason” with “sometimes we don’t get what we want and it stinks.” Then ask, “How can I support you through this?”
- When you feel like you’re failing as a mom, instead of “just stay positive,” tell yourself, “My feelings are valid. Parenting is hard.”
- And sometimes when a friend is telling you how much they hurt, say nothing. Just be there for them and listen. Sometimes the best encouragement you can give is two ears.