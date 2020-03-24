Out Of Work Because Of The Coronavirus? These Places Are Hiring!

If you are somebody that has had their employment affected or terminated because of the coronavirus closures, first of all, we want to say we are so sorry. We are not living in easy times as millions of people are looking to see where their next paycheck is coming from in the midst of unemployment. As a result of this, we wanted to provide you a comprehensive and continually updated list of places hiring during this time that will hopefully ease the financial strain that the coronavirus is having on the economy.

Job Information provided by NBC DFW & CBS DFW.

2020 Census: According to a United States Census Bureau spokesperson, the government is still looking for people to apply to fill temporary census positions. Apply here. (updated March 24)

AHI Facility Services: AHI is looking for people to fill janitorial roles. The company cleans several businesses in North Texas and beyond. If you’d like more information to apply, click here! (updated March 24)

Albertsons: The Albertsons grocery store and parent-company of Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, ACME and others are currently hiring for more than 1,600 positions across its brands. Apply here. (updated March 20)

Aldi: Aldi was recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers in 2019. They are now hiring for all stores and warehouses. Apply here. (updated March 20)

Amazon: Amazon is opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in their fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand. They will also be adding an additional $2 per hour in pay through the end of April on top of their current rate of $15/hour or more. Apply here. (updated March 20)

Costco: It’s no secret Costco has had an influx of business since panicked buyers started clearing the shelves. The warehouse club is looking to add hourly workers and is also offering work-from-home opportunities. Check their career site here to see all the jobs they’re hiring for. (updated March 20)

CVS Health: CVS Health says it will hold “the most ambitious hiring drive in the company’s history, with plans to immediately fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country.” Jobs include store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees, and customer service professionals. The company will hold virtual job fairs, interviews and job tryouts with “many roles” to be filled CVS Health clients like Hilton and Marriott that have had to furlough workers.

CVS Health also said that it will pay bonuses that range from $150 to $500 to those who must be on-site at CVS facilities to help customers. Search jobs here. (Updated March 23)

Dollar General: “For any individual whose job has been temporarily impacted by the effect of COVID-19, we currently have a number of full and part-time positions available across our stores, distribution centers, and private fleet network,” a statement on their website read. Apply here for their up to 50,000 available positions through the end of April. (updated March 23)

Domino’s: The pizza chain is looking to immediately fill positions for “delivery experts, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers, and assistant managers.”

“Our corporate and franchise stores want to make sure they’re not only feeding people but also providing an opportunity to those looking for work at this time, especially those in the heavily-impacted restaurant industry,” Domino’s CEO Richard Allison said in a statement. Apply here. (updated March 20)

Kroger: The Kroger family of companies including Ralph’s, Food 4 Less, Pick ‘n Save and others are hiring for more than 7,000 positions across its brands. Apply here. (updated March 20)

Papa John’s: Papa John’s is looking to hire 20,000 new team members and applicants can expect to have an interview and potentially start the same day, according to the company. Apply here or text JOBS to 47272. (Updated March 23)

PepsiCo: PepsiCo is looking to hire 6,000 new employees across the U.S. Available jobs are in manufacturing and production, marketing, sales, transportation, and many other divisions. Apply here. (updated March 20)

Target: 9000 jobs are currently listed nationally. The job site lists round 230 jobs for the greater DFW area. Apply here. (updated March 24)

Walmart: Walmart plans to hire 150,000 hourly workers in the U.S. and announced $550 million in cash bonuses to reward workers as they work tirelessly to meet the demand created by the coronavirus pandemic. Apply here. (updated March 20)