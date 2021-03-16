“Over 37 years Ago, We We’re Told To Have An Abortion. I Get To See Him This Weekend And Celebrate His Birthday!”

The Celebration Hour where we celebrate with you about what God is doing in your life or something he has done, and today with celebrate with a man who 37 years ago, was faced with a tough decision.

He and his girlfriend we’re in high school and we’re set to be teen parents. At the time, they were told the best decision for them and their future would be to terminate the pregnancy. Because of the Lord’s working in their hearts, this couple chose life and today they celebrate their son’s 37th birthday!

We can’t wait to celebrate with you during Lauree and Doug’s Celebration Hour here at 90.9 KCBI!