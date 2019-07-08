fbpx
Overcoming Childhood Trauma Can Take Decades

July 8, 2019

Mary Demuth, international speaker, author, and pioneer of the #WeToo movement, shares her story of childhood sexual abuse and how to navigate trauma. Her latest book, “Healing Every Day”, is designed to help us bring our wounds to our Heavenly Healer.

You can also buy her book, "Healing Every Day" here! 

You can also access the podcast and many other great resources by clicking here! 

 

