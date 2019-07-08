Overcoming Childhood Trauma Can Take Decades

Mary Demuth, international speaker, author, and pioneer of the #WeToo movement, shares her story of childhood sexual abuse and how to navigate trauma. Her latest book, “Healing Every Day”, is designed to help us bring our wounds to our Heavenly Healer.

