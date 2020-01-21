Overcoming Self-Rejection

Do you struggle with self-rejection?

I do. EVERY day.

Henri Nouwen writes: “The great obstacle which prevents the Spirit working in us is self-rejection. The greatest obstacle to the Spirit working in us is that we say to ourselves that we are useless, we are nothing.”

I struggle and need to remind myself daily that self-rejection resists the Spirit of God residing in us because we feel undeserving.

Nouwen continues:

“Once I know I am the Beloved, once I start discovering that in me, then the Spirit can work in me and in others; then we can do wonderful things. Now, once I say, “No, God doesn’t love me, I am not as good as everyone else,” somehow I do not claim the truth that Jesus came to proclaim.”

I’m reminding myself today to embrace God’s love for me. I believe that is the antidote to self-rejection.