Pray for my daughter and son in law for job searching. They both are Honorable veterans of the USAF. Daughter is currently a full time student for nursing and Ethan is currently doing security but has a degree in Human Resources and would like a career in that field. Ethan has been to a interview for HR so praying for a call back. The Lord has always provided, and have faith that the Good Lord will open doors for them and if not they are content. Thank You for Prayers!!