Pastor Colin Smith Shares What It Looks Like To Grieve & Hope At The Same Time

God has given us an entire book of the Bible that teaches us how to navigate the valley of sorrow and loss. The book of Lamentations is a house for sorrow and a school for compassion. Studying this book will help you better understand what it means to grieve and hope at the same time. It will help you be better equipped to live and serve in a suffering world, and it will encourage you to meet Christ on the path of sorrow. That’s why we decided to have Pastor Colin Smith from KCBI’s Unlocking The Bible to share with us about his latest book, “For All Who Grieve: Navigating The Valley Of Sorrow and Loss“.

This new book by Colin Smith shows what it looks like to grieve and hope at the same time. For All Who Grieve demonstrates how to navigate the valley of grief, sorrow, and loss. It points to Christ, our Savior, who knows what it is to walk sorrow’s path. So when you pass through the valley of sorrow and loss, you are in a place where Christ can be found.

Written with compassion and understanding, yet honestly facing the difficult questions that death stirs up, For All Who Grieve shows what it looks like to grieve with hope.

Based on the biblical themes of tears, talk, guilt, grievance, hope, and healing this book will demonstrate how to navigate the valley of grief, sorrow, and loss.

