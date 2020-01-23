Pastor Robert Morris Shares About His Latest Book & Gateway’s Prison Ministry

We were so glad to have Pastor Robert Morris from Gateway Church on the Morning Show with Rebecca & Burns as he shared about his latest book, “Take the Day Off: Receiving God’s Gift of Rest”.

Here’s the official description that you’ll find if you’re interested in purchasing the book online:

“Is your busy life taking a toll on your physical, mental, and emotional well-being? Hit the reset button by keeping the Sabbath! Reminding you that taking a day off is one of the Ten Commandments, Morris helps you soak up the healthful benefits of downtime so that you’ll have the energy to serve God and others.”

We also loved hearing an update on Gateway Church’s amazing prison ministry as we’ve partnered with them in providing Bibles to inmates all over the state of Texas. If you haven’t had the opportunity to see what we’ve been able to do with this partnership, watch the video below:

Also, here is a powerful video of when Pastor Robert Morris surprised the inmates at the Coffield Unit Satellite Campus to preach an encouraging word in person!

If you’d like to hear the conversation we had with Pastor Robert Morris on the air, you can listen below!