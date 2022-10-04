Patience Is Worth The Wait

There’s really nothing quite like barbershop talk, but I heard something the other day that really caught my attention.

I was getting my haircut when I overheard these two men talking about their lives. One of the guys was talking about how he wanted everything now and was tired of having to wait. The other, a younger man, responded with a question. “Brother, can I tell something about patience?”

Begrudgingly, the older man nodded his head with a look of skepticism on his face.

“When you have patience with your family, that’s love.

When you have patience with me and other people, that’s respect.

When you have patience with yourself, that’s grace.

When you have patience with God, that’s faith.”

-Sonny