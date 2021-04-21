Praise Wall

Payton Slaymaker 10 your old little girl

By April 21, 2021 No Comments

Payton Slaymaker (C) is surrounded by love as her mother, Kim Slaymaker; father, Andrew Slaymaker; and sister, Avery, give her kisses. Photo provided.

Prayers Sought For 10-Year-Old Girl
Amanda Bridgman, Staff Writer
Saturday, April 3, 2021 5:00 AM

Heaven is being flooded with prayers for 10-year-old Payton Slaymaker.

Payton’s mother, Kim Slaymaker, said Payton will be 21 months post-diagnosis April 11.

Payton was diagnosed in 2019 with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a brain tumor found in a part of the brain stem called the pons. The pons control essential bodily functions such as a heartbeat, breathing, swallowing, eye movement, eyesight and balance.

Because the tumor is on the brain stem, it is inoperable. DIPG commonly affects school-age children between

