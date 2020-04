Yes, I spelled that correctly.

When we pray we are peaced back together. P-E-A-C-E-D.

You might have heard of the Hebrew word “Shalom”, and might know it means “peace”.

It’s bringing together what was separated. It’s picking up the pieces. It’s the healing of our wounds.

As we stir in this outer chaos, God, when we pray, takes our inner chaos and transforms it into order.

In other words, God p-e-a-c-e-s our hearts back together.

Heaven’s peace. Here. Real time. In an especially unpeaceful world.